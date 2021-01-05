Illinois Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Kenosha Protest Slayings

FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager charged in the slayings of two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the shooting of a Black man was expected to enter a plea in the case Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP File)

(AP) — An Illinois teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded a third amidst sometimes violent summer protests on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, has pleaded not guilty to charges including intentional homicide.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, entered his plea Tuesday in a brief hearing conducted by teleconference. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who is white, left his home in Antioch, Illinois, and traveled to Kenosha after learning of a call to protect businesses in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting by police of Jacob Blake.

During protests two nights later, Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded a third man.