Immigrant Children Shelter Hiring In El Paso

The operator of an immigrant children’s shelter is hiring for its site in El Paso. KVIA reported Monday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has assigned to BCFS the operation of the site on Washington Street for immigrant girls ages 12-17.

The move is part of the Biden administration’s elimination of the Trump administration’s wait in Mexico policy. It means now asylum seekers can wait in this country for an immigration court asylum hearing.

Find out what job openings are available in El Paso at BCFS-dot-Net under the careers tab at the bottom of the page.