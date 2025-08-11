Texas’s version of Alligator Alcatraz will open later this week at Fort Bliss in El Paso. The move is being cheered by West Texas cops, who say they were frustrated by the former administration’s immigration policy.

Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland says the location is perfect. It’s a government facility that’s right in the middle of the southern border. And there is an airfield to quickly ship illegal immigrants home. The Pentagon press secretary says this will be the largest federal detention center in history.