Immigrant Rights Group Wants Biden To Stop Texas Wall

Civil rights groups are upset by the Texas governor’s plan to build a border wall and arrest illegal immigrants for trespassing and vandalism.

Carolina Canizales with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center says the White House should use the federal courts to crack down on what she sees as overreach by Texas Republicans.

Illegal immigration is hitting Texas hard, and Gov. Greg Abbott has been pressured to act. The plan is to build the fence on state-owned or private property. That would apparently allow cops to arrest migrants caught crossing.