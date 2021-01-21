TEXAS

Immigrants Cheered By Possible Citizenship Path Under Biden

By 58 views
(AP) — Immigrants are cheering President Joe Biden’s plan to provide a path to U.S. citizenship for about 11 million people without legal status. From Phoenix to New York and rural Florida, immigrants mixed their hopes with guarded optimism amid a seismic shift in how the American government views and treats them.

The newly inaugurated president moved Wednesday to reverse four years of harsh restrictions and mass deportation with a plan for sweeping legislation on citizenship. He also issued executive orders reversing some of former President Donald Trump’s key immigration policies.

