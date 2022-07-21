Immigration Flood Takes Toll On Border Cities

Asylum seekers are still arriving at the Texas border in large numbers. Eagle Pass Mayor Yolanda Roman says the illegal immigrants are processed and released on their streets and the town’s resources are stretched thin. She says they’re not staying on the border as they’re headed across the country, but that journey doesn’t start immediately.

Social service agencies are helping facilitate the travel, but she says they can only help so many at a time. Meanwhile, the head of Homeland Security says the border is secured.