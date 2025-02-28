Immigration Plan Stirs Debate

President Trump is out with a five-million dollar “gold card” that would give foreigners the right to live and work in the United States with a path to citizenship.

That is not sitting well with democrats like San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro, who says that rich people should not be allowed to jump to the front of the line. But officials with the Trump Administration are bullish about the plan.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said there is a waiting list that is a quarter-million people long.