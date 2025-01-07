Immigration Spike Predicted

Illegal immigration at the southern border is on the decline, but there is the worry that there will be a spike in the days before President Trump takes office and can implement his plans.

Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety says there are reports that the cartels have begun digging sophisticated border tunnels with railways and elevators.

The latest numbers from the feds show that, in November, there were about 46-thousand arrests between the ports of entry. That’s a 76-percent decline, compared to one year ago.