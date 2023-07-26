Impact Of Migration Debated

File photo: Migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico approach the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Opponents of Texas’s floating border wall fear that it is having a negative affect on the environment as it bobs up and down in the Rio Grande. It’s something those guarding the border deny.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the barrier is not obstructing the flow of the river, and it’s the illegal immigrants who are trashing the border area as they move through. Paths are littered with everything from clothes to food wrappers and discarded diapers.

The lawsuit, filed by the Justice Department this week, suggests the floating wall is a violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act, which bans barriers and obstructions.