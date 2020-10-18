TEXAS

Impatient Democrats Want Biden To Do More In Texas

FIle photo (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) – Democrats in Texas are pressing Joe Biden to make a harder run at Texas with less than three weeks until Election Day.

The former vice president has deployed dozens of staff in America’s biggest red state and reserved $6 million in ad buys this month. That’s more than any Democratic presidential nominee in a state that Republicans have carried every year since 1980.

Republicans have dismissed the investment as unserious, and Biden himself hasn’t campaigned in the Lone Star State since becoming the Democratic nominee. áBut Texas is a mixed picture. Republican Sen. John Cornyn is in a fight but still a favorite, and Democrats have made the Legislature a tossup.

