Imprisoned Valley Gang Member Charged In 2002 Murders Of 4 Donna Women

A Valley gang member who authorities say ordered a hit from prison that led to the murders of four Donna women more than 18 years ago has finally been charged for the crime.

43-year-old Jesus Carlos Rodriguez was charged Sunday with capital murder, attempted murder, and engaging in organized crime. The charges were filed as Rodriguez finished a 20-year prison term for an earlier attempted murder.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department says Rodriguez, who had been a leader of the Tri-City Bombers, ordered other gang members to kill two women whose testimony helped convict him. The hit went down September 5th 2002 when four women, driving home after work, were killed in a barrage of bullets. However, the two women who’d been ordered killed were not among the victims.

Four men were eventually arrested, and one, Robert Garza, was sentenced to death.

