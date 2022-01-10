Improvement Work To Begin On Entry To Isla Blanca Park

Patrons of Isla Blanca Park will be experiencing some inconveniences as work gets underway to improve the park’s entry lanes.

Construction is set to begin on two new toll booths and an automated re-entry lane. The project will also implement a modernized toll collection system. Cameron County officials say that’ll mean delays driving into and out of Isla Blanca. Also, traffic into the park will be re-directed to temporary toll booths that’ll be in place during the construction time.

Work will begin next Monday and will likely last through the end of April. The project cost is nearly $400,000 being paid for with certificate of obligation monies.