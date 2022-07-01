NATIONAL

Improving Weather Aids Fight Against Sierra Nevada Wildfire

Fred CruzBy 13 views
0
Firefighters coordinate the ground fire attack on the Rices Fire Tuesday, June 28, 2022, off of Troost Trail, in North San Juan, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

(AP) — Improving weather has helped firefighters stop the spread of a Sierra Nevada wildfire that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured 13 firefighters and a civilian. Authorities say the size of the Rices Fire remains at 904 acres Thursday while containment has increased to 20%. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says firefighters were helped by cooler weather and an increase in humidity. The injured suffered heat-related problems, such as dehydration. The wildfire began with a building fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. Although some evacuation orders were lifted Thursday, Cal Fire says about 250 homes and other buildings remain under threat.

 

Fred Cruz

Trial For US Basketball Star Begins In Moscow-Area Court

Previous article

Caribbean Storm Likely To Gain Force, Hit Central America

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL