Improving Weather Aids Fight Against Sierra Nevada Wildfire

(AP) — Improving weather has helped firefighters stop the spread of a Sierra Nevada wildfire that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured 13 firefighters and a civilian. Authorities say the size of the Rices Fire remains at 904 acres Thursday while containment has increased to 20%. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says firefighters were helped by cooler weather and an increase in humidity. The injured suffered heat-related problems, such as dehydration. The wildfire began with a building fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. Although some evacuation orders were lifted Thursday, Cal Fire says about 250 homes and other buildings remain under threat.