In 2021, Judge Warned Of Gay Bar Attacker’s Shootout Plans

In this image from video provided by Leslie Bowman, Anderson Lee Aldrich surrenders to police at a home where his mother, Laura Voepel, was renting a room in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 18, 2021. (Leslie Bowman via AP)

(AP) — A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year the defendant was planning a shootout and needed mental health treatment or “it’s going to be so bad.”

The comments made in August last year by Judge Robin Chittum are contained in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. They add to warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The 2021 charges against Aldrich were thrown out. The judge declined to comment Friday.