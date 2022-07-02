In A Small Village, Prayers And Hope For Missing Migrants

Residents hold a candlelight vigil to pray for three local teenagers in hopes they are not among the 53 migrants who died in a stifling, abandoned trailer in Texas, in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Veracruz state, Mexico, late Thursday, June 30, 2022. One of the three teens, Misael, was later confirmed to have perished in the trailer while the fate of Jair and Yovani remained unknown. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

(AP) — The wait for news has been agonizing for families from Mexico to Honduras whose relatives were being smuggled through south Texas this week.

Now they hope for what before would have been dreaded — capture by the Border Patrol, even hospitalization — anything but confirmation that their loved ones were among the 53 migrants who died inside a sweltering trailer in Texas. Then again, at least they would know. For now parents re-read last messages, swipe through photos, wait for a phone call and pray.