In Abortion Fight, Conservatives Push To End All Exceptions

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 4, 2022, in Washington. Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. But now at least 14 states have near-total abortion bans in the works without some of those exceptions. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. But now roughly 20 states have abortion bans in the works without some of those exceptions.

The shift comes as the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the nationwide right to abortion this summer. Troy Newman with the national anti-abortion group Operation Rescue, says exceptions for rape and incest and to protect a pregnant woman’s life were only included in previous legislation to appease centrists.