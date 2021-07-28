In Breakthrough, Tanzania Kicks Off COVID-19 Vaccinations

A nurse vaccinates Tanzaian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dodoma, Tanzania, Wednesday, July 28 2021. In a major breakthrough for one of the world's last countries to embrace COVID-19 vaccines, Tanzania's president has kicked off her nation's vaccination campaign by publicly receiving a dose and urging others to do the same. (AP Photo/Domasa Sylivester)

(AP) — Tanzania’s president has kicked off her nation’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign by publicly receiving a dose and urging others to do the same. The Johnson & Johnson shot that President Samia Suluhu Hassan received Wednesday represents a major breakthrough for one of the world’s last countries to embrace coronavirus vaccines.

Under her predecessor, the East African country’s government had long denied the pandemic. Tanzania went well over a year without updating its number of confirmed virus cases. Since Hassan took over the presidency, she has changed course. The country received more than 1 million Johnson & Johnson doses over the weekend.