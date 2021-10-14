In Chile, Haitians Grow Weary Of Waiting, Eye Journey To US

Homes stand on the side of a hill in an unpaved area named "Bosque Hermoso," or Beautiful Forest, where migrants from Haiti, Peru and Colombian settled in Lampa, Chile, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The situation of the migrants became more difficult in 2018 when Chile’s government issued a decree requiring that Haitians obtain a consular visa before traveling to Chile, then last April enacted a new migration law that seeks to prevent the irregular entry of foreigners. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Homes stand on the side of a hill in an unpaved area named "Bosque Hermoso," or Beautiful Forest, where migrants from Haiti, Peru and Colombian settled in Lampa, Chile, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The situation of the migrants became more difficult in 2018 when Chile’s government issued a decree requiring that Haitians obtain a consular visa before traveling to Chile, then last April enacted a new migration law that seeks to prevent the irregular entry of foreigners. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

(AP) — More than 100,000 Haitians in Chile are facing a Monday deadline to regularize their immigration status or risk expulsion. And many say recent bureaucratic roadblocks have made that impossible. You need a job to get an identity card, but can’t get an identity card without a job.

Tens of thousands of Haitians came to Chile in recent years, fleeing disasters and poverty while taking advantage of relaxed visa rules and a booming economy in Chile. But a tighter job market and newly imposed rules have led many to seek better opportunities in the U.S., despite a crackdown there.