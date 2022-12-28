In El Salvador, A Tough Anti-Gang Crackdown Proves Popular

(AP) — Nine months into a state of emergency declared by President Nayib Bukele to fight street gangs, El Salvador has seen more than 1,000 documented human rights abuses and about 90 deaths of prisoners in custody. Yet Bukele’s popularity ratings have soared. Why are Salvadorans putting up with seemingly unending renewals of one-month emergency decrees that limit constitutional rights and allow police and soldiers wide latitude in searches, arrests and pre-trial detention? Thanya Pastor, a lawyer and political analyst, says that years of unchecked crime and violence have made people desperate for a solution. Many residents in neighborhoods long terrorized by gangs welcome the crackdown.