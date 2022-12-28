In El Salvador, A Tough Anti-Gang Crackdown Proves Popular

FILE - Heavily armed police guard the streets as part of a state of exception in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador, March 27, 2022. El Salvador’s congress granted President Nayib Bukele late Tuesday, July 20, 2022 another 30-day extension of the state of exception that has suspended fundamental rights since a surge in gang killings in late March. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)

(AP) — Nine months into a state of emergency declared by President Nayib Bukele to fight street gangs, El Salvador has seen more than 1,000 documented human rights abuses and about 90 deaths of prisoners in custody. Yet Bukele’s popularity ratings have soared. Why are Salvadorans putting up with seemingly unending renewals of one-month emergency decrees that limit constitutional rights and allow police and soldiers wide latitude in searches, arrests and pre-trial detention? Thanya Pastor, a lawyer and political analyst, says that years of unchecked crime and violence have made people desperate for a solution. Many residents in neighborhoods long terrorized by gangs welcome the crackdown.