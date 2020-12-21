In FBI Probe, Texas AG Faces Aggressive, Ethical Prosecutor

(AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics.

The Republican has so far proved too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national provenience as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. But criminal allegations from Paxton’s top deputies have set him up to square off against what may be his most formidable opponent yet: A federal prosecutor with a team of seasoned FBI agents and a track record of getting corrupt public officials sent to prison.