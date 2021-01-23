In First Days, Biden Flashes Action As Deep Problems Loom

(AP) — Inside the White House, President Joe Biden has presided over a focused launch of his administration. He’s used his first days in office to sharply break with Donald Trump. Biden has signed executive orders meant as a display of action to address the historic challenges he inherited. But outside the White House gates, there are signs everywhere that the coronavirus and economic crises loom as deep and intractable as ever. On Capitol Hill, Republicans are signaling their objections to many of his plans. Biden knows that what a president can do on his own is limited, so he’s calling for Congress to act while he’s being candid with Americans that dark days are ahead.