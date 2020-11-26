NATIONAL

In Georgia, Republicans Juggle Biden Win And Trump Loyalties

By 67 views
0
FILE- In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks with Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., right, at UPS Hapeville Airport Hub in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia have Republicans in a quandary. They can admit President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid and turn all attention to salvaging a Senate majority to counter President-elect Joe Biden. Or they can march lockstep alongside Trump and his unfounded assertions of a stolen election. So far, Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, along with a variety GOP power players, seem to want it both ways. Some Trump loyalists insist that’s not enough. It’s a tightrope act. And it’s one that threatens party unity as Loeffler and Perdue try to beat back strong Democratic challenges in the Jan. 5 contests that will determine which party controls the Senate.

San Antonio Area Issues Curfew For Thanksgiving Weekend

Previous article

Julian Assange’s Partner Appeals To Trump To Pardon Him

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL