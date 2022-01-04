In Locked Down Chinese City, Some Complain Food Hard To Get

A community volunteer hands over eggs to a buyer at a temporary food store to provide supplies to residents outside a residential block in Xi'an city in northwest China's Shaanxi province Monday, Jan. 03, 2022. Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xi'an say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the roughly 13 million under an almost two-week old lockdown. But some residents describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration and the economic impact on the city that is home to the famed Terracotta warriors, along with major industries. (Chinatopix Via AP)

(AP)–Residents of the Chinese city of Xi’an are straining under a strict coronavirus lockdown, with some complaining of difficulties finding food. That’s despite assurances from authorities that they are able to provide necessities for the 13 million people largely confined to their homes. Stringent measures to stem outbreaks are common in China.

The country still maintains a policy of stamping out every COVID-19 case long after many other countries have opted to try to live with the virus. But the lockdown imposed Dec. 23 in Xi’an is one of the harshest in the country since a shutdown in 2020.

The Xi’an lockdown comes at a particularly sensitive time, as Chinese authorities prepare to hold the Beijing Winter Olympics.