In Mexico, Posadas Bring Early Christmas Spirit, Community

(AP) — Since Dec. 16, a joyful parade of people has wound its way through the streets of the Mexico City borough of Xochimilco. This festive procession and its related events are known as a posada and happen across the country through Dec. 24.

The style of each posada varies from town to town, but traditionally it is a re-enactment of part of the Christmas story. Night after night, two volunteers dress as Mary and Joseph and walk through their community, knocking on a different door each day of the season.

Posadas in Xochimilco are unique in that they also honor the Niñopa, the borough’s most venerated image of baby Jesus.