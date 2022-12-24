WORLD

In Mexico, Posadas Bring Early Christmas Spirit, Community

jsalinasBy
Residents carry a statue of baby Jesus in the procession of "Niñopan" during a Christmas "posada," which means lodging or shelter, in the Xochimilco borough of Mexico City, Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022. For the past 400 years, residents have held posadas between Dec. 16 and 24, when they take statues of baby Jesus in procession to church for Mass to commemorate Mary and Joseph's cold and difficult journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of shelter. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

(AP) — Since Dec. 16, a joyful parade of people has wound its way through the streets of the Mexico City borough of Xochimilco. This festive procession and its related events are known as a posada and happen across the country through Dec. 24.

The style of each posada varies from town to town, but traditionally it is a re-enactment of part of the Christmas story. Night after night, two volunteers dress as Mary and Joseph and walk through their community, knocking on a different door each day of the season.

Posadas in Xochimilco are unique in that they also honor the Niñopa, the borough’s most venerated image of baby Jesus.

