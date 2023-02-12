WORLD

In Mexico, US Complaints Help Union Organizing Efforts

A man works in a shoe maquiladora or factory, in Leon, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 7, 2023. It has been nearly two years since the United States began pressing Mexico over labor rights violations, by using rapid dispute resolution methods (RRM) contained in the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement. (AP Photo/Mario Armas)

(AP) — It has been nearly two years since the United States began pressing Mexico over labor rights violations, by using rapid dispute resolution methods contained in the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.

The administration of President Joe Biden brags that, for the first time, someone is challenging Mexico’s anti-democratic, old-guard unions that have kept wages painfully low for decades. But workers and union organizers are mixed on the results, saying it’s hard to build a real union movement overnight, and that employers and old union bosses continue to resist change.

