In Mexico’s Dry North, Colorado River Adds To Uncertainty

(AP) — A small fraction of the Colorado River manages to reach Northern Mexico to irrigate its fields and provide for the daily needs of millions of residents. That supply is now more at risk than ever. Northern Mexico is engulfed in drought, with a 1,500-mile swath from Tijuana to Matamoros facing severe dry conditions.
Steep water cuts to U.S. states using Colorado River water are looming, which means that Mexico could face more cuts, too. Water conservation in northern Mexico has improved in recent years, but former Mexican officials, farmers, water managers and scientists say that much more is needed.