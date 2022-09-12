In Mexico’s Dry North, Colorado River Adds To Uncertainty

Water from the Colorado River flows in a canal along a border wall separating San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico with San Luis, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico. By the time the Colorado River reaches Mexico, just a fraction of its water is left for the fields of the Mexicali Valley and millions of people in northwestern desert cities. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) — A small fraction of the Colorado River manages to reach Northern Mexico to irrigate its fields and provide for the daily needs of millions of residents. That supply is now more at risk than ever. Northern Mexico is engulfed in drought, with a 1,500-mile swath from Tijuana to Matamoros facing severe dry conditions.

Steep water cuts to U.S. states using Colorado River water are looming, which means that Mexico could face more cuts, too. Water conservation in northern Mexico has improved in recent years, but former Mexican officials, farmers, water managers and scientists say that much more is needed.