In Mideast, Biden Cites ‘bone deep’ Bond Between US, Israel

President Joe Biden stands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting Israel for the first time since taking office. It’s a whirlwind four-day trip to the Middle East in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Saudi Arabian officials.

Biden received a formal welcome at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and was briefed on Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. He also laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank. He then heads to Saudi Arabia.