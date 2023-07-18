In-N-Out to Bar Employees From Wearing Masks in 5 States

The burger chain In-N-Out will be barring employees from wearing masks in five states. Starting August 14th, employees in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Texas will not be allowed to wear a medical mask at work unless they have a doctor’s note. The rule will not apply to workers in California where In-N-Out is based.

The company says its new mask guidelines emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show employees’ smiles. Employees who are cleared to wear face coverings in the affected states will be required to wear an N-95 mask provided by the company.