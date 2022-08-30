In New Gun Law, A Quiet Breakthrough For Victims Of Abuse

Nikiesha Thomas' cousin Paul McCloud holds his daughter Blair McCloud during a Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in honor of Nikiesha. Nikiesha posted the Bible verse John 15:12 on social media the day she was was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order The verse is seen printed on Paul's t-shirt. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when a new bipartisan gun safety law made it more difficult for intimate partners convicted of domestic abuse to obtain firearms.

Congress’ move to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” was nearly a decade in the making. It makes it tougher for a convicted domestic abuser to obtain firearms even when the abuser is not married to or doesn’t have a child with the victim.

Advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the change will save countless lives and become a significant part of the law’s legacy.