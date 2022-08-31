In Pakistan, Fears Of Waterborne Diseases As Floods Recede

Local residents examine a portion of a road destroyed by floodwaters in the Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Sherin Zada)

(AP) — Officials in Pakistan are raising concerns about the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.

Massive flooding from the rains since mid-June has killed at least 1,191 people, a phenomenon experts blame on climate change. Some doctors said Wednesday that initially they were seeing mostly patients traumatized by the flooding. But now they’re treating people suffering from diarrhea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments in the country’s flood-hit areas.

The development has forced the government to deploy additional medical teams, dispatch medicine and provide clean drinking water to survivors.