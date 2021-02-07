NATIONAL

In Pandemic, More People Choose To Die At Home

Mortuary owner Brian Simmons holds a photo of his daughter Rhonda Ketchum who died before Christmas of COVID-19, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Springfield, Mo. Simmons has been making more trips to homes to pick up bodies to be cremated and embalmed since the pandemic hit. For many families, home is a better setting than the terrifying scenario of saying farewell to loved ones behind glass or during video calls amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(AP) — More Americans are making the decision to have their terminally ill loved ones die at home rather than in nursing home and hospice settings. For many families, home is a better setting than the terrifying scenario of saying farewell to loved ones behind glass or during video calls amid the coronavirus pandemic. National hospice organizations are reporting that facilities are seeing double-digit percentage increases in the number of patients being cared for at home. The phenomenon has played out Carroll Hospice in Westminster, Maryland. Executive director Regina Bodnar says it’s seen a 30% to 40% spike in demand for home-based care.

 

