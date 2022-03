The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will be allowing in-person jail visitations again next week. Those visits were suspended at the end of last year for 30 days when the super-contagious Omicron variant showed up and caused a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections.

The persistence of the variant led the sheriff’s office to extend the suspension another 30 days. With Omicron cases finally declining, the sheriff’s office says in-person jail visits will resume Monday.