In-Person Visits To Resume At Hidalgo County Jail

A little more than a year after they ended, in-person visitations at the Hidalgo County jail are being allowed again.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra putting out that word Wednesday, saying in-person jail visits will resume Monday. Guerra says several coronavirus-related health and safety precautions will be in place, including temperature checks and other screening procedures for all visitors.

It was on March 13th last year, shortly after it was confirmed the coronavirus was spreading throughout the Valley, that Guerra suspended all in-person jail visits.