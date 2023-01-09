In Polar Night, Norway-Russia Kids Event Lights Up Christmas

(AP) — The children’s choir from the Lutheran church in the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard traveled three hours each way by boat to mark Orthodox Christmas with the 40 children in Barentsburg, a village owned by Russia’s Arctic mining company in the remote Norwegian territory.

The visit was purposefully stripped of official status because of the war in Ukraine. Instead, the Rev. Siv Limstrand of Svalbard’s church worked with Barentsburg’s school officials to prepare a children-focused program centered on the Gospel and its message of Christ’s birth bringing light into the world. That resonated particularly poignantly so close to the North Pole, where the sun never rises in winter.