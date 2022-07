Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The gunman who killed three people and wounded several others at Indiana mall on Sunday carried multiple weapons and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said the suspect who was shot and killed by a Good Samaritan used a rifle to carry out the shooting at a mall near Indianapolis.

The chief added the individual had a juvenile record, but no history with authorities as an adult. They believe he walked to the mall before committing the act.