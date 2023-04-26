In Prison For Life, Murdaugh Faces 2 More Tax Evasion Counts

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman at the Colleton County Courthouse, March 3, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A South Carolina grand jury Tuesday, April 25, charged Murdaugh with two counts of tax evasion after prosecutors reviewed his final years of tax returns before he headed behind bars. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman at the Colleton County Courthouse, March 3, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A South Carolina grand jury Tuesday, April 25, charged Murdaugh with two counts of tax evasion after prosecutors reviewed his final years of tax returns before he headed behind bars. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — A South Carolina grand jury has charged convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh with two counts of tax evasion after prosecutors reviewed his final years of tax returns before he headed behind bars. The former attorney is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without parole after being convicted in March of the shooting deaths of his wife and younger son in 2021. The new indictments cover Murdaugh’s 2020 and 2021 tax returns. He was indicted last year for evading taxes in 2011 to 2019. Over those 11 years, indictments say Murdaugh made about $16 million as a lawyer, while stealing about $9 million from his law firm, settlement money for clients and other places.