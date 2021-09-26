In Redistricting, Big Say For Big Cities In DC Power Balance

FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people enjoy the sunny weather and a view of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront in New York. The surge in the nation’s urban population could give these urban centers greater influence in reshaping the balance of power in Washington as congressional redistricting gets under way. New York in particular is giving Democrats hope. The most populous city in the United States added some 629,000 new residents. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)