In Selma, Biden Says Right To Vote Remains Under Assault

President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., center, and the Rev. Al Sharpton after walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023, to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. Sharpton holds hands with the Rev. Jesse Jackson at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is using the searing memories of 1965’s “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, to recommit to securing voting rights.

The president was among those commemorating Sunday’s anniversary of the brutal attack by authorities on peaceful civil rights demonstrators as they marched along the city’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. In his remarks, Biden said, “On this bridge, blood was given to help redeem the soul of America.”

As president Biden has been unable to push enhanced voting protections through Congress, and a conservative Supreme Court has undermined a landmark voting law.

