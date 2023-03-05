In Selma, Biden Says Right To Vote Remains Under Assault

(AP) — President Joe Biden is using the searing memories of 1965’s “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, to recommit to securing voting rights.

The president was among those commemorating Sunday’s anniversary of the brutal attack by authorities on peaceful civil rights demonstrators as they marched along the city’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. In his remarks, Biden said, “On this bridge, blood was given to help redeem the soul of America.”

As president Biden has been unable to push enhanced voting protections through Congress, and a conservative Supreme Court has undermined a landmark voting law.