In Tennessee, Expulsions Echo A Decades-Old Protest Movement

FILE - Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, are recognized by the audience at Fisk University before Vice President Kamala Harris arrives, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

(AP) — In barely two weeks, two young Black Tennessee state legislators have gone from neophyte politicians to national prominence. They’re being heralded as living echoes of the civil rights struggles of the 1960s, when leaders like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis organized protests across the American South.

Justin Pearson and Justin Jones — now widely known simply as “the Justins” — were expelled by the overwhelmingly white, Republican-controlled state Legislature and then reinstated by local officials days later. They’re part of a civil rights protest tradition that strikes powerful chords in this part of the country.

