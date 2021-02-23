In Texas, Attention Turns To Storm Repairs, Political Peril

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO VALERIO, NOT VALERIA - Homeowner Nora Espinoza holds a piece of the broken pipe removed by handyman Roberto Valerio on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Dallas. Espinoza's home suffered multiple pipe breaks after winter weather brought in freezing temperatures last week. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — Many people are still getting a sense of the wreckage left by the icy blast that hit Texas and much of the Deep South last week, knocking out power to millions and contributing to nearly 80 deaths. Soaked drywall is being pulled back to give a fuller view of the destruction, and the political peril for elected leaders and energy officials who were unable to keep the heat on in places unaccustomed to extreme cold. Nora Espinoza, a 56-year-old Dallas resident, had a slim seam split a pipe in her kitchen Friday. She expects repairing the damage it caused to cost $15,000.