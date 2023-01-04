In Troubled Mexico Prison, Inmates Ruled Their Cell Blocks

(AP) — The violent prison break that killed 17 people, mostly guards, and resulted in the escape of 30 inmates has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the troubled prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3, they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, located across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The director of the prison was fired on Tuesday, and 191 inmates considered high-risk were transferred out of the intensely over-crowded prison.