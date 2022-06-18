In Ukraine, Funeral For Activist Killed And Mourned In War

(AP) — Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Ukraine’s capital for a well-known Kyiv activist who took up arms against Russia’s invasion and was killed.
The 24-year-old Roman Ratushnyi had been a teenage protester during months of demonstrations that toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian leader in 2014. He was also known as an environmental campaigner in Kyiv who led a fight to preserve a wooded park from development. Poppies, the blood-red flowers that cover the battlefields of Europe’s two world wars, were lain in mourning on his coffin at a memorial service.
Mourners then walked in a silent column behind his coffin to a vast plaza in central Kyiv where three months of protests overthrew then-President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.