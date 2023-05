(AP) — The Associated Press joined up recently with a fighting unit of Ukraine’s National Guard as it prepared for an impending counteroffensive. It’s a crash course in new assault tactics for the squad.

The squad has had just a few months to train on new skills and incorporate new recruits. By their own admission, the servicemen have outdated weapons, and many feared not enough training or resources. But they said when the time comes, they will be ready to fight.