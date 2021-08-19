In Unfriendly Skies, Unruly Passengers Fines Top $1 Million

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Federal officials are seeking fines against 34 more airline passengers accused of unruly behavior, bringing the total of such penalties to more than $1 million this year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 that the latest fines — which people can challenge — are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)
(AP) – The number incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year. The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks. In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.
