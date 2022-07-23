In Uvalde, Closeness Complicates Accountability For Shooting

Escorted by the Texas Brown Berets, family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take part in a protest march and rally, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Families and residents are seeking answers and changes after the tragedy. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — In the aftermath of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of victims and many residents are navigating mixed emotions as they channel their grief and fury into demands for change.

In the close-knit community, accountability can mean calling for the job of your friend, neighbor or employer. There are signs of political mobilization. The school board is considering firing police Chief Pete Arredondo over the slow law enforcement response to the killing of 21 people.

The mere possibility of firing Arredondo after months of resistance from local officials stands as a demonstration of the victims’ families’ rising political clout.