In Video Call, Biden Presses China’s Xi On Russia Support

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden meets virtually from the Situation Room at the White House with China’s Xi Jinping, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (The White House via AP)

(AP) — Half a world away from the Russia-Ukraine war, President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke Friday for nearly two hours via video call about the war and other U.S.-China disputes.

The U.S. is looking to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the White House said Biden underscored to Xi the “implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.”

China’s Foreign Ministry deplored “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone’s interest.” But it assigned no blame to Russia and gave no indication of next steps.