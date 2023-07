An IDEA Public Schools teacher is under arrest, accused of sending what officials said were inappropriate texts to a 7th grade student.

Ryan Raphael Canales was booked into the Cameron County jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

San Benito police say Canales had sent the text messages via WhatsApp to a 12-year-old girl who was a student at the IDEA campus in San Benito. Canales taught math at the school.