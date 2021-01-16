NATIONAL

Inauguration Week Prayer Event Aims To Show Christian Unity

FILE - In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, The Most Rev. Michael Curry, left, the presiding bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Church and others take part in a candlelight vigil outside the White House in Washington. As a nation shaken by political divisions prepares to inaugurate a new president on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a group of Christian leaders, including Curry, are preparing to meet the tense moment with prayer during three days of ecumenical, nonpartisan programming organized under the umbrella of #PeaceWithJustice. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — A group of Christian leaders is preparing to meet the tense national mood in the run-up to inauguration with three days of ecumenical, nonpartisan programming organized under the umbrella of #PeaceWithJustice. The effort, shared with The Associated Press in advance of its release, is designed to show spiritual unity after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of President Donald Trump. With thousands of troops helping secure the capital in advance of President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in, the diverse group of leaders behind the event hopes to answer believers’ feelings of helplessness with action.

 

