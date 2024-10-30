Incendiary Devices In Ballot Box Arsons Said ‘Free Gaza,’ ‘Free Palestine’

In this image made from a video provided by KGW8, authorities investigate smoke pouring out of a ballot box on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Vancouver, Wash. (KGW8 via AP)

In this image made from a video provided by KGW8, authorities investigate smoke pouring out of a ballot box on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Vancouver, Wash. (KGW8 via AP)

New details are coming to light regarding the arsons that damaged hundreds of ballots at three dropboxes in Washington and Oregon this week.

The New York Times is reporting the incendiary devices used to attack the ballot boxes on Monday all had the phrases, “Free Gaza” or “Free Palestine” written on them. It remains unclear whether the devices were planted by an actual pro-Palestinian activist or if the suspect used the phrasing to try to play on existing divisions in the U.S.

Police say one ballot box in Portland and two in the Vancouver, Washington area were targeted. No arrests have been made yet.