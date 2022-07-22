Incident Commander During Massacre May Be Fired Eventually

File: Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Embattled Uvalde, Texas, school district police chief Pete Arredondo will get to keep his job for a little bit longer. There was a school board meeting set for this weekend, which included a vote on his termination. That meeting has now been canceled.

The district cited “due process” requirements. The original agenda suggested the school superintendent was ready to fire the Chief, who was in charge during the school shooting.

Arredondo told a House committee earlier this summer he saw spent shell casings on the ground when he arrived, but he believed the shooting had become a barricaded person case, not an active shooter.